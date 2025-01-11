Why Vienna is almost four billion euros short this year

Saving without damaging the economy

The ÖVP is therefore urgently calling for countermeasures without stifling economic growth. The People's Party has in mind a reform of the minimum income or an administration. Last year, for example, the minimum benefit had to be increased from just under 900 million euros to 1.1 billion euros. For 2025, 1.1 billion euros have been budgeted for social welfare. But here too - as of October 2024 - another increase of around 113 million euros is needed.