"Have no fear"
Diver mauled by great white shark after TV documentary
A diver was killed by a great white shark in the South Pacific off New Zealand. Shortly beforehand, the 24-year-old was filming a TV documentary about life with the ocean.
It was precisely this that proved to be his undoing in mid-November. Jade Kahukore-Dixon went on a boat trip with friends. When he jumped into the water, he was immediately attacked by a great white shark. The young diver was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but all help came too late.
The accident occurred in the South Pacific off New Zealand, near the Chatham Islands. As "Bild" reported online on Friday, Kahukore-Dixon had started out as an abalone diver in the fall. Abalone, also known as sea ears, are a genus of large snails and are found in almost all oceans. Their shape resembles a pinna and the inside has a lot of mother-of-pearl.
Not the first encounter with a shark
"I collect sea snails at a depth of 10 to 15 meters off the coast and have just bought a truck and a boat," the diver told a ZDF television crew. A cameraman followed him into the water.
Kahukore-Dixon was always aware that he was taking a risk. "There are lots of sharks around the islands (...). But I'll get used to these guys. I'm not afraid (...)", said the 24-year-old. Once a five-meter-long shark circled him and he successfully hid behind a rock.
In the fall, the diver was no longer able to avoid it. "He thought he was one with the ocean," said his father Jacky Dixon (52). Dixon himself could not believe the accident and kept imagining what his son looked like as a little boy. "I will never get my son back".
The documentary "Treasure Islands in the Pacific - Living with the Ocean" can currently be viewed online at ZDF. It consists of two parts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.