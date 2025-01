Drunk driver races through garden, mows everything down

The 31-year-old from Frankenburgh was driving his van on the Warleitner Landesstraße L1063 coming from Schneibenschlag towards St. Johann am Walde in the municipality of St. Johann am Walde at around 4 p.m. on January 10, 2025. According to his own statements, the 31-year-old was looking at his cell phone while driving and therefore overlooked an intersection shortly before the St. Johann am Walde area.