Convictions of juveniles explode

While there were 3866 court convictions in 2023 for defendants who had reached the age of 14 but not yet 18, there were a total of 4517 in 2024. This corresponds to an increase of 16.8 percent within just one year. If you go back even further, to 2021 for example, the increase is as high as 26.8% - although the coronavirus pandemic led to restrictions at the time.