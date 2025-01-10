More and more young offenders
Convictions of juveniles explode
Alarming figures come from the Ministry of Justice: the number of convicted juveniles in Austria has risen by 16.8 percent within a year. One criminal offense has even more than doubled.
Trials involving juvenile offenders are the order of the day in Austria's courts. "Juvenile convictions are now inflationary," a judge in the Vienna Landl recently stated dryly. The latest figures from the Ministry of Justice, which are available to the "Krone", confirm the trend towards ever younger offenders. This is because the number of convictions of juveniles skyrocketed in 2024 compared to the previous year.
While there were 3866 court convictions in 2023 for defendants who had reached the age of 14 but not yet 18, there were a total of 4517 in 2024. This corresponds to an increase of 16.8 percent within just one year. If you go back even further, to 2021 for example, the increase is as high as 26.8% - although the coronavirus pandemic led to restrictions at the time.
Increase in offenses against third-party property
There was a massive increase in convictions of juveniles for offenses against third-party property - from 1722 in 2023 to 2095 in the previous year. Convicted offenses against life and limb committed by juveniles also rose from 728 to 783 during this period.
However, there was a decrease from 301 to 291 in convictions under the Narcotics Act. Alarmingly, 16 teenagers were convicted under the Prohibition Act in the previous year, compared to just six in 2023. Cases of reoffending by young people have therefore more than doubled.
Political discussion about lowering the age of criminal responsibility
This will further fuel the political debate about lowering the age of criminal responsibility: The number of underage defendants under the age of 14 rose from 11,983 in 2023 to 12,442 in the previous year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.