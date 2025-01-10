A trio fights against a curse of 194 seasons

Four Super Bowl defeats in a row

The Buffalo Bills, for example, were a particularly sad exception in the 1990s. Between 1991 and 1994, the team from New York went to the Super Bowl four times in a row - and always lost. The first defeat against the New York Giants was particularly traumatic. Scott Norwood missed a 47-yard field goal with eight seconds to go, which at the time was anything but a sure-fire winner. An event that lives on in the minds of Bills fans and even inspired the movie "Buffalo 66".