From goal scorer to new team manager

Fixed after internship?

Chairman Korherr: "We are delighted that Dario Tadic, a club legend, is returning to us. Now that he has finished his professional career and also has an apprenticeship under his belt, the situation has arisen that Dario will now join us in the spring and get to know the other side of the soccer business as a kind of internship. If he likes the area of responsibility and the work and it meets his and our expectations, he will take over the position permanently from the new season."