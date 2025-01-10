Vorteilswelt
Tadic returns home

From goal scorer to new team manager

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 15:53

Hartberg have found a new team manager: Ex-goal scorer Dario Tadic takes over the role from Christian Gratzei at the East Styrian Bundesliga club.

Dario is back! On Monday, the 34-year-old club icon stuck his nose in the door of Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid at the start of training, and since Friday he has been the new team manager of the team from Eastern Styria. The former goalscorer (129 goals in 263 games for TSV), who like Schmid also has an Austria past, will be officially involved for the first time in the first test against Tillmitsch.

"I'm very happy to be part of the TSV family again. I had a very successful time here and we want to build on that. I would like to thank Erich (note: Korherr) and Manfred (note: Schmid) for giving me the opportunity to get a taste of this area," said Tadic in the club statement.

Manfred Schmid has new support from Dario Tadic. (Bild: TSV Hartberg)
Manfred Schmid has new support from Dario Tadic.
(Bild: TSV Hartberg)

Fixed after internship?
Chairman Korherr: "We are delighted that Dario Tadic, a club legend, is returning to us. Now that he has finished his professional career and also has an apprenticeship under his belt, the situation has arisen that Dario will now join us in the spring and get to know the other side of the soccer business as a kind of internship. If he likes the area of responsibility and the work and it meets his and our expectations, he will take over the position permanently from the new season."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Volker Silli
Volker Silli
