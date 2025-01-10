Trump apparently staged homeless people as fans

Trump steps up his rhetoric

Nevertheless, Trump continues to exploit his son's trip in the media. In a post on his social network Truth Social, the 78-year-old thanked the Greenlanders for treating his son and other representatives "so nicely". He also posted a video in which Greenlanders wearing "maga" caps praise him, endorse the purchase of Greenland by the USA or agree with the question of whether they wanted to be part of America.