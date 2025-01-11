This was the 125th Styrian Ball in the Vienna Hofburg

The ball guests who made their way to the Vienna Hofburg on Friday are slowly waking up. A number of prominent guests accepted the invitation of the Styrian Association in Vienna - and many did not miss the "Krone" reception before the opening. Among them was the new Styrian governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) with his wife Sabrina. He had already attended the ball as Minister of Defense, but this time it was a particularly "great honour for him to represent Styria".