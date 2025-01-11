The photos of the night
This was the 125th Styrian Ball in the Vienna Hofburg
It was a brilliant ball night for 3500 Styrian guests in the Vienna Hofburg. Which celebrities were there? Who wore the smartest dirndl? And what were the highlights of the 125th Styrian Ball? An overview of the best moments and photos.
The ball guests who made their way to the Vienna Hofburg on Friday are slowly waking up. A number of prominent guests accepted the invitation of the Styrian Association in Vienna - and many did not miss the "Krone" reception before the opening. Among them was the new Styrian governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) with his wife Sabrina. He had already attended the ball as Minister of Defense, but this time it was a particularly "great honour for him to represent Styria".
Kunasek particularly appreciates "the beautiful traditional costume" of Styrian customs. He himself slipped into a classic Styrian suit for the evening - Sabrina Kunasek wore a Koralm dirndl from the Heimatwerk traditional costume store. "A last-minute purchase", as she revealed to the Krone. However: "We often wear traditional costumes at home, especially for family celebrations such as christenings or weddings."
Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) chose a special dirndl. She wore a handmade and lovingly selected dress by Gexi Tostmann. Her party colleague and outgoing Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler did without traditional costume and came in a classic suit - "green tie and white shirt represent Styria", he said. Also on site: Minister Polaschek in a tailor-made Leobner. "I got it 20 years ago and it still fits," he said happily.
Of course, quite a few ball guests also presented themselves in Lena Hoschek gowns. The fashion designer was there herself and was visibly delighted about the recent decision to continue her company. However, the Styrian KPÖ party leader's choice of outfit was probably much more affordable: "I bought my dirndl from a second-hand store in Graz for 28 euros and combined it with a black lace blouse."
