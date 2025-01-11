Business Gala 2025
Oberbank looks to the new year with confidence
The who's who of the local economy and society were guests at the Oberbank Business Gala, the Upper Austrian business reception. CEO Dr. Franz Gasselsberger welcomed around 1500 guests to the glamorous Oberbank Donau-Forum.
"Confidence is crucial for the success of our economy," emphasized Dr. Franz Gasselsberger. "Right now, we need a firm belief in the future and we as a society must also learn to take on more personal responsibility again. We need something like a Kennedy moment: you must not ask what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. You can't ask the state for support for everything and anything."
Europe in a world of upheaval - our opportunity
Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg appealed in his speech: "In a time of global upheaval and uncertain geopolitical conditions, Europe must redefine itself and actively seize opportunities. We have a lot of potential from which we can now draw and for this Europe needs self-confidence and the will to work together.
Tribute to Udo Jürgens & Networking
The gala concert by the Salzburg Philharmonic Orchestra with chief conductor Elisabeth Fuchs and Andie Gabauer created a great atmosphere. The Oberbank Business Gala remains an excellent opportunity to cultivate contacts. The guests visibly enjoyed the evening!
Further insights and information on the Oberbank Business Gala 2025 can be found online HERE!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
