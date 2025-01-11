Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Business Gala 2025

Oberbank looks to the new year with confidence

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 00:01

The who's who of the local economy and society were guests at the Oberbank Business Gala, the Upper Austrian business reception. CEO Dr. Franz Gasselsberger welcomed around 1500 guests to the glamorous Oberbank Donau-Forum.

0 Kommentare

"Confidence is crucial for the success of our economy," emphasized Dr. Franz Gasselsberger. "Right now, we need a firm belief in the future and we as a society must also learn to take on more personal responsibility again. We need something like a Kennedy moment: you must not ask what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. You can't ask the state for support for everything and anything."

Dr. Christine Haiden, Dr. Franz Gasselsberger, Dietmar Prammer, Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg, Governor Thomas Stelzer (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Dr. Christine Haiden, Dr. Franz Gasselsberger, Dietmar Prammer, Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg, Governor Thomas Stelzer
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Chief Executive Officer Florian Hagenauer and Gertraud Hagenauer, Chief Executive Officer Isabella Lehner and Dominik Seyrl (Oberbank) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Chief Executive Officer Florian Hagenauer and Gertraud Hagenauer, Chief Executive Officer Isabella Lehner and Dominik Seyrl (Oberbank)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Managing Director Romana Thiem, Managing Director Martin Seiter, MBA and Sabrina Seiter (Oberbank) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Managing Director Romana Thiem, Managing Director Martin Seiter, MBA and Sabrina Seiter (Oberbank)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Dr. Josef Weißl and Petra Weißl, Gerti Gasselsberger, Dr. Hermann Bell and daughter Dr. Claudia Bell (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Dr. Josef Weißl and Petra Weißl, Gerti Gasselsberger, Dr. Hermann Bell and daughter Dr. Claudia Bell
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Walter Meinhart (Kaberl Meinhart), Johannes Kapeller (Likra Group), Reinhard Pohn (Generali), Gregor Pilgram (Generali) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Walter Meinhart (Kaberl Meinhart), Johannes Kapeller (Likra Group), Reinhard Pohn (Generali), Gregor Pilgram (Generali)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Christoph Knogler (KEBA Group), Sara Knogler, Stefanie Lindstaedt (IT:U), Bischhof Manfred Scheuer (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Christoph Knogler (KEBA Group), Sara Knogler, Stefanie Lindstaedt (IT:U), Bischhof Manfred Scheuer
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Peter Mitterbauer (MIBA), Johanna Mitterbauer, Georg Emprechtinger (Team 7), Stefan Emprechtinger (Team 7) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Peter Mitterbauer (MIBA), Johanna Mitterbauer, Georg Emprechtinger (Team 7), Stefan Emprechtinger (Team 7)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Ernst Mayr (FUSSL), Maria Pfeiffer, Helga and Reinhard Honeder (Honeder Naturbackstube) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Ernst Mayr (FUSSL), Maria Pfeiffer, Helga and Reinhard Honeder (Honeder Naturbackstube)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Burkhard Plett (Borbet), Bernhard Nagl (Borbet), Helmuth Huber (Borbet) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Burkhard Plett (Borbet), Bernhard Nagl (Borbet), Helmuth Huber (Borbet)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Alexander Kirchner (Energie AG), Ursula and Thomas Bründl (Starlim), Andreas Kolar (Energie AG) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Alexander Kirchner (Energie AG), Ursula and Thomas Bründl (Starlim), Andreas Kolar (Energie AG)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Rene Mayrdorfer (TGW Logistics), Manfred Asamer (Asamer), Eva and Kurt Bernegger (Bernegger GmbH) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Rene Mayrdorfer (TGW Logistics), Manfred Asamer (Asamer), Eva and Kurt Bernegger (Bernegger GmbH)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Horst and Sigrid Populorum (S. Spitz), Barbara Hackl, Herbert Eibensteiner (Voestalpine) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Horst and Sigrid Populorum (S. Spitz), Barbara Hackl, Herbert Eibensteiner (Voestalpine)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Roland and Marlene Hackl (Happy Foto), Doris and Bernhard Kittl (Happy Foto), Doris Kittel, Bernhard Kittel (Happy Foto) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Roland and Marlene Hackl (Happy Foto), Doris and Bernhard Kittl (Happy Foto), Doris Kittel, Bernhard Kittel (Happy Foto)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)
Johannes Kopf (AMS), Silke and Markus Achleitner (Upper Austrian State Council), Susanne Pühringer, Laurenz Pöttinger (Member of Parliament ÖVP) (Bild: Eric Krügl)
Johannes Kopf (AMS), Silke and Markus Achleitner (Upper Austrian State Council), Susanne Pühringer, Laurenz Pöttinger (Member of Parliament ÖVP)
(Bild: Eric Krügl)

Europe in a world of upheaval - our opportunity
Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg appealed in his speech: "In a time of global upheaval and uncertain geopolitical conditions, Europe must redefine itself and actively seize opportunities. We have a lot of potential from which we can now draw and for this Europe needs self-confidence and the will to work together.

Tribute to Udo Jürgens & Networking
The gala concert by the Salzburg Philharmonic Orchestra with chief conductor Elisabeth Fuchs and Andie Gabauer created a great atmosphere. The Oberbank Business Gala remains an excellent opportunity to cultivate contacts. The guests visibly enjoyed the evening!

Further insights and information on the Oberbank Business Gala 2025 can be found online HERE!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf