Next dead hostage

Israeli army recovers dead son after father

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 11:12

Israel has the next hostage victim to mourn. The Israeli army announced the death of a 22-year-old. It is a true family drama: shortly before, his father was also found lifeless by soldiers in the Gaza Strip. 

0 Kommentare

The Israeli army announced that it had informed the family after completing an investigation. The young Arab Israeli had been killed in Hamas captivity. Israel's military announced the discovery of the 53-year-old father's body on Wednesday.

It also announced that findings relating to his son had raised "serious concerns" as to whether he was still alive. Until then, it had been assumed in Israel that both were still alive. The men, who belong to a Bedouin community, were abducted on October 7, 2023 during the Hamas massacre in the Gaza Strip. According to the army, both were alive at the time of the hostage-taking.

95 hostages probably still in the Gaza Strip
Two other children of the 53-year-old were also kidnapped at the time. The youngsters were released in November 2023 as part of a unique agreement between Hamas and Israel.

The four were working in a kibbutz near the border with the Gaza Strip during the terrorist attack. According to army sources, the remains of the two men were recovered in a tunnel in the area of the city of Rafah in the south of the Palestinian territory and brought back to Israel. Around 95 of the original 250 hostages from October 7, 2023 remain, including the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen and family man Tal Shoham.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

