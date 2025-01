There are several interested parties for cult pub

The following press release reached the "Krone" on Friday morning: The landmark property with the traditional Lindbauer inn has been acquired by the Wolfgang Kaufmann Private Foundation 2023 with the aim of reviving the inn and reopening it in the near future. In October 2024, KaBB, which is not part of the private foundation, divested itself of all its restaurant holdings. The private foundation has been reviewing all options since summer 2024, one of which is the sale.