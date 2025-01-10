Vorarlberg speed girl gets fan club in Carinthia

Just 24 hours later, she then raced to second place twelve hundredths behind Elena Dolmen and secured her very first European Cup podium. "To be honest, I felt the same today as I did in the first training run," admitted Egger, who would only be too happy to make a similar improvement as she did back then: "My first goal is to qualify for the downhill on Saturday." However, after the cancellation of the final training session on Friday, this does not depend on her own performance, but on a coach's decision.