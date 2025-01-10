Vorteilswelt
Best memories

Vorarlberg speed girl gets fan club in Carinthia

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 10:26

For Magdalena Egger, the speed weekend in St. Anton is an absolute home game, as the 23-year-old grew up on the other side of the Arlberg in Lech. Nevertheless, her fan club was founded a few days ago not in Vorarlberg, but in Carinthia. The "Krone" knows why that is.

It is now almost three years since Magdalena Egger raced on the St. Anton "Karl Schranz" slope for the first time. Back then, the record-breaking Junior World Champion in the European Cup finished 51st in the first training session, 4.28 seconds behind the fastest skier. In the second training session, "Mäggy" finished 22nd, just 1.43 seconds behind the fastest skier. In the first downhill, the Head skier then finished 13th, exactly 1.4 seconds behind winner Esther Paslier.

Just 24 hours later, she then raced to second place twelve hundredths behind Elena Dolmen and secured her very first European Cup podium. "To be honest, I felt the same today as I did in the first training run," admitted Egger, who would only be too happy to make a similar improvement as she did back then: "My first goal is to qualify for the downhill on Saturday." However, after the cancellation of the final training session on Friday, this does not depend on her own performance, but on a coach's decision.

Fan club was founded in Carinthia 
But she will definitely be in the super-G on Sunday. And there will be plenty of family members, friends and supporters there - but no official fan club (yet). "It was founded by my relatives in Carinthia on December 27th and the posters are already being made," reveals the army athlete, whose mother Edeltraud comes from Welzberg, above Grafendorf in the Gailtal valley.

At the Junior World Championships in Panorama, Canada, Magdalena Egger was supported not only by her dad Norbert (2nd from right), but also by her Carinthian relatives on her mother's side. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
At the Junior World Championships in Panorama, Canada, Magdalena Egger was supported not only by her dad Norbert (2nd from right), but also by her Carinthian relatives on her mother's side.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

 "However, it does take some time to get all the paperwork done. Unfortunately, that was still too short for the races here." If everything goes smoothly, everything should be ready for the races in Cortina d'Ampezzo next week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
