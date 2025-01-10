Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NBA

Strong performance, but Pöltl loses against the leaders

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 07:12

A strong performance by the Toronto Raptors against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) went unrewarded on Thursday (local time). The Canadians lost 126-132 to the NBA leaders, now unbeaten in twelve games, and conceded their 30th defeat in their 38th game of the season.

0 Kommentare

Jakob Pöltl finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. The 29-year-old center from Vienna played 33:48 minutes.

The Raptors had defied the league's best team for the entire duration of the game as the clear underdogs. They were even 93:81 ahead in the third quarter. Up until two minutes before the end, everything was wide open for the Cavs at 126:124. In the end, it was the 17th defeat in the 18th away game for the team of Head Coach Darko Rajakovic. Darius Garland led Cleveland with a season-best 40 points in the absence of the rested Donovan Mitchell. Scottie Barnes (24) and Chris Boucher (23) were the Canadians' top scorers.

No game for the Lakers in Los Angeles
For the third away game in a row, Toronto will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Their upcoming opponents missed out on their 20th win of the season with a 104:107 loss against the Golden State Warriors. Cade Cunningham's 32 points were not enough. In downtown Los Angeles, the Crypto.com Arena remained dark on Thursday. The Lakers' clash with the Charlotte Hornets was postponed due to the fires in the metropolitan area of the Californian metropolis.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf