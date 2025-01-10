Strong performance, but Pöltl loses against the leaders

The Raptors had defied the league's best team for the entire duration of the game as the clear underdogs. They were even 93:81 ahead in the third quarter. Up until two minutes before the end, everything was wide open for the Cavs at 126:124. In the end, it was the 17th defeat in the 18th away game for the team of Head Coach Darko Rajakovic. Darius Garland led Cleveland with a season-best 40 points in the absence of the rested Donovan Mitchell. Scottie Barnes (24) and Chris Boucher (23) were the Canadians' top scorers.