Heated atmosphere
Panama: Protesters burn Trump doll
On Thursday, hundreds of people in Panama City commemorated the deadly protests in 1964, when the Central American country was fighting for its independence from the USA. Due to future US President Donald Trump's threat to bring the Panama Canal back into US hands, the commemoration took place in a very heated atmosphere. Many demonstrators made it clear what they think of Trump.
During the National Martyrs Day march, a figure representing US President-elect Donald Trump was dragged through the streets and set on fire.
President: "Canal is and will remain Panamanian"
Trump, who will return to the White House on 20 January, had threatened to reclaim control of the Panama Canal if the USA was not given preferential treatment in terms of transit fees. At the official commemoration ceremony, Panama's President José Raúl Mulino once again rejected Trump's claims: "The canal is and remains Panamanian," said the head of state.
Canal fully under Panamanian control since 1999
On January 9, 1964, riots broke out in Panama against the United States' control of the canal area at the time. Prior to this, students had tried in vain to raise a Panamanian flag in a local school. Violent clashes broke out in the days that followed. At least three US soldiers were also killed.
Panama only gained sovereignty many years later. The Panama Canal - one of the most important trade routes in the world - was built by the USA in the early 20th century and controlled for a long time before administration was gradually transferred to Panama. Since 1999, the waterway has been managed exclusively by Panama.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
