Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Heated atmosphere

Panama: Protesters burn Trump doll

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 06:44

On Thursday, hundreds of people in Panama City commemorated the deadly protests in 1964, when the Central American country was fighting for its independence from the USA. Due to future US President Donald Trump's threat to bring the Panama Canal back into US hands, the commemoration took place in a very heated atmosphere. Many demonstrators made it clear what they think of Trump.

0 Kommentare

During the National Martyrs Day march, a figure representing US President-elect Donald Trump was dragged through the streets and set on fire. 

(Bild: APA/AFP/ARNULFO FRANCO)
(Bild: APA/AFP/ARNULFO FRANCO)

President: "Canal is and will remain Panamanian"
Trump, who will return to the White House on 20 January, had threatened to reclaim control of the Panama Canal if the USA was not given preferential treatment in terms of transit fees. At the official commemoration ceremony, Panama's President José Raúl Mulino once again rejected Trump's claims: "The canal is and remains Panamanian," said the head of state.

Panama's President José Raúl Mulino (Bild: APA/AFP/ARNULFO FRANCO)
Panama's President José Raúl Mulino
(Bild: APA/AFP/ARNULFO FRANCO)

Canal fully under Panamanian control since 1999
On January 9, 1964, riots broke out in Panama against the United States' control of the canal area at the time. Prior to this, students had tried in vain to raise a Panamanian flag in a local school. Violent clashes broke out in the days that followed. At least three US soldiers were also killed.

Panama only gained sovereignty many years later. The Panama Canal - one of the most important trade routes in the world - was built by the USA in the early 20th century and controlled for a long time before administration was gradually transferred to Panama. Since 1999, the waterway has been managed exclusively by Panama.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf