Program and celebrities

Styrian Ball: When the Hofburg turns white and green

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 06:00

The long wait is over as the Styrian Ball takes place at the Hofburg in Vienna. Admission is from 8 p.m. - the "Krone" is on site and provides an overview of the program and celebrities in advance.

The final rehearsals have been a success: this week, the dance committee once again consolidated the steps that have to be in place this Friday. Because they are the chosen people who will open the 125th Styrian Ball at 9 pm under the guidance of Claudia Eichler.

When the Vienna Hofburg turns white and green, a brilliant program is guaranteed. A murmur will go through the crowd at the opening, because the Stoakogler will be making a return appearance after a 14-year break. Together with over 30 harmonica students from the Stoani Haus der Musik and the Edlseern, they will enter the ballroom.

A special highlight: the Stoanis will enter the ballroom at the opening. (Bild: Verein der Steirer/Ludwig Schedl)
A special highlight: the Stoanis will enter the ballroom at the opening.
(Bild: Verein der Steirer/Ludwig Schedl)

The three brothers Fritz, Hans and Reinhold Willingshofer also represent this year's host region: Eastern Styria brings floral decorations and woodcarving art to the Styrian Ball. Also part of the party: the Koglhofer Plattlermädls. The girls' group has been keeping the otherwise male-dominated dance culture alive in the village since 2014. And DJ Chiquita also comes from Eastern Styria.

Prominent guests are expected
In addition, many celebrities will not miss the ball. Starting with the new provincial governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) and his predecessor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP), many top politicians are expected to attend. Among them are Werner Kogler and Leonore Gewessler, two Green politicians with Styrian roots. Christian Purrer (Energie Steiermark), Wolfgang Malik (Holding Graz) and the restaurateurs Birgit and Heinz Reitbauer have also announced their attendance.

The ball fun really picks up again around midnight. The program includes open folk dancing, the famous midnight quadrille and the Boney M. show. And if you get hungry again from all the dancing, you can look forward to the Steirerkraft Kernöleierspeis' in the winter garden at 1.30 am. Also open around the clock: the "Krone" photo box at the Feststiege!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
