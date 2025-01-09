Four Nations Tournament
After mega defeat: ÖHB men beat Tunisia
Austria's handball men have shown a good reaction to the debacle at the start of the Four Nations Tournament in Plock. One day after the 19:31 rebuff against hosts Poland, the ÖHB team defeated Tunisia 32:30 (16:14) on Thursday.
Ales Pajovic's team only trailed midway through the first half against the ten-time African champions.
After a good start, the Austrians fell behind in the 15th minute and immediately afterwards lost defender Lukas Herburger to a red card (16th). The ÖHB team regained the lead in the 21st minute and never relinquished it. The Austrians almost squandered a four-goal lead in the second half, but then picked up again and ultimately won safely.
"That was much better today. The defense worked well. We conceded too many goals through the middle at the start, but then we got to grips with that and we were more dynamic in attack today. This win is important for our heads," analyzed Pajovic. Sebastian Frimmel, his team's top scorer with eight goals, was more critical. "I'm happy that we won the game. But I'm not at all happy that it was another mixed game from us. We were too unfocused over 60 minutes and have to stop making so many mistakes. At least it was a step forward compared to yesterday," he explained.
Now against Japan
The final game will be against Japan on Friday (17:30) before the team travels to Croatia for the final round. In Porec, Austria will face Kuwait (14.1.), Qatar (16.1.) and the big group favorites France (18.1.). The Austrians will be without injured captain Mykola Bilyk for the World Cup.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.