"Krone" knows the numbers
The downside of the festive season is mountains of waste
Christmas and New Year's Eve result in significantly more waste in some places. Organic waste in particular stands out. The "Tiroler Krone" took a closer look at the downsides of the festive season.
The Christ Child was busy ordering online and shopping in local stores at Christmas. A few days later, numerous rockets and firecrackers were set off. And to ensure that no one went to bed hungry from the festivities on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, plenty of food was served.
All of this is also reflected in the country's waste collections. The "Krone" investigated exactly how and asked three Tyrolean waste disposal companies in detail.
We are feeling the effects above all in households and in the tourist regions.
Harald Höpperger
Höpperger company counts 20 percent more waste
The Höpperger company, which has branches in Rietz and Pfaffenhofen, collects 100,000 tons of waste per year. Managing Director Harald Höpperger told the "Krone" newspaper that "we collect around 20 percent more waste around Christmas and New Year." This affects all areas equally, from paper and plastic to organic waste. "We notice this particularly in households and in the tourist regions."
The Managing Director praises the customers. "We are very satisfied with the waste separation in the region."
The volume of residual waste increases by around five percent at Christmas and New Year.
Johann Wildner
35 percent increase in cardboard packaging in Innsbruck
Johann Wildner from IKB calculates that "the volume of residual waste in the provincial capital increases by around five percent at Christmas and New Year. Otherwise, the weekly volume of residual waste is normally around 450 tons." Paper waste, meanwhile, increases by a whopping 15 percent. In normal weeks, the figure is 150 tons. An even more impressive figure: "Cardboard has increased by 35 percent."
The New Year's Eve celebrations also had a noticeable effect. "Glass packaging and organic waste increase enormously during this period. On the one hand, this is due to the events and private celebrations that are held at the turn of the year, and on the other hand due to too much food being bought, which ends up in the garbage can in the new year," says Wildner, who also emphasizes that "the people of Innsbruck separate waste very well."
139 tons of organic waste were collected in November and 228 tons in December.
Martin Klingler
Sharp increase in organic waste in Kitzbühel and Kufstein
DAKA, based in the silver city of Schwaz, is responsible for the collection of residual waste and organic waste in 82 municipalities and for the collection of plastic, metal and composite materials in 104 municipalities. Martin Klingler told the "Tiroler Krone" that in all municipalities in the districts of Kufstein and Kitzbühel "around 123 tons of residual waste were collected in November and around 138 tons in December. This corresponds to an increase of twelve percent."
Meanwhile, plastic and metal packaging rose by around 10.5 percent. The biggest outlier: "139 tons of organic waste were collected in November and 228 tons in December." A whopping 63 percent increase, according to Klingler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
