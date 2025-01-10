Ball season 2025
These Styrian traditional costumes are currently on trend
Many Styrians will be heading back to the dance floors of various balls over the next few weeks. On the occasion of the Styrian Ball today in the Hofburg, the "Krone" asked traditional costume outfitters what is currently popular to wear and buy.
This Friday, the Hofburg in Vienna will shine in white and green, marking the start of the ball season. The traditional costume dress code also applies to the Oberlandlerball in Graz on February 8 and the Bauernbundball on February 28.
"More demand for dirndls"
The many traditional costume outfitters in Styria are also benefiting from this: "We are noticing more demand for dirndls for balls this year, but also for weddings, christenings and other celebrations," says Michaela Wernbacher from the traditional costume store of the same name in St. Barbara im Mürztal. "People who used to wear kitsch dirndls are now getting something nice. People are doing more for themselves again."
Turnover, which often benefits family-run companies - the recent bankruptcies of the traditional Salzburg company Gössl and designer Lena Hoschek showed just how tense the situation is in the textile trade. Rosalinde Roiko from Rollett in Graz hardly notices any effects in her daily business: "Gössl and Hoschek are something completely different. It's important for us to be able to offer young people something that is beautiful and good value for money - many students come to us and word gets around."
Which trends will dominate traditional costume fashion in the 2025 ball season?
- Classic-traditional: Muted colors such as berry tones, dark blue, dark green and even black set the tone for dirndls; also because they are easy to combine. "Sequins, glitter and lacing have completely disappeared, velvet tops are in," says Michaela Wernbacher.
- Long skirts: Kitsch is out - this also applies to the length of dirndls: "Long, classic, festive dresses are in demand," says Rosalinde Roiko von Rollett. For the Oberlandler Ball, this is even a must. "But long can also be modern!"
- Puffed sleeves and headbands: the trend for headbands and flower wreaths has been around for a long time and continues, says Roiko. Michaela Wernbacher observes: "The puffed sleeve is coming back - even if it's not as voluminous."
Styrian suit and lederhosen: Old Styrian and Leobener are and remain popular. "The boys combine the jacket with lederhosen or jeans," says Rosalinde Roiko. When it comes to lederhosen, quality counts, says Wernbacher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
