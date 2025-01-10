These Styrian traditional costumes are currently on trend

Turnover, which often benefits family-run companies - the recent bankruptcies of the traditional Salzburg company Gössl and designer Lena Hoschek showed just how tense the situation is in the textile trade. Rosalinde Roiko from Rollett in Graz hardly notices any effects in her daily business: "Gössl and Hoschek are something completely different. It's important for us to be able to offer young people something that is beautiful and good value for money - many students come to us and word gets around."