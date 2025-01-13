The Volksküche remains an anchor for poorer people

Food prices have risen massively in recent months, and the SOMA markets for socially disadvantaged people have been stormed. Pensions are often falling, and the Klagenfurt Volksküche has been an anchor for poorer people for many generations. With the city card for people in need, a menu costs 1.40 euros, a normal menu for full-payers costs 5.50 euros. And the hall at Südbahngürtel 50 is full every day. "150 people come to eat," says the lady at the till. It's not just homeless and socially disadvantaged people, police officers also queue up.