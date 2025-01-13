City boss clarifies:
The Volksküche remains an anchor for poorer people
The Volksküche in Klagenfurt is unique. Founded in 1928, it is approaching its 100th anniversary with affordable prices. With the city card for people in need, a meal costs just 1.40 euros and 150 people come to eat every day. And despite the wave of austerity, the Volksküche is here to stay.
Food prices have risen massively in recent months, and the SOMA markets for socially disadvantaged people have been stormed. Pensions are often falling, and the Klagenfurt Volksküche has been an anchor for poorer people for many generations. With the city card for people in need, a menu costs 1.40 euros, a normal menu for full-payers costs 5.50 euros. And the hall at Südbahngürtel 50 is full every day. "150 people come to eat," says the lady at the till. It's not just homeless and socially disadvantaged people, police officers also queue up.
"And the Volksküche will remain open despite the cost-cutting measures," emphasizes Mayor Christian Scheider, who is also the social welfare officer: "We've just refurbished it, including the offices, and it's in perfect condition." 33,000 city card meals are prepared every year, plus 9,000 normal meals for full-paying customers. "The city's support for the Volksküche amounts to 200,000 euros a year," says Scheider.
Meeting place to combat loneliness among older people
"You can't stop doing that," says one of those affected: "And there's enough choice. The soup, main course and dessert are really good." And it's not just about the food: "People meet here and chat, which is important to combat loneliness," says Scheider.
The Volksküche is open from Monday to Friday between 11.15 am and 1.30 pm, and on Saturday between 11.15 am and 12.45 pm. If you are unable to prepare a hot meal yourself, good and inexpensive menus are delivered. Tragner
The Klagenfurt Volksküche will remain open. "The meals are excellent," says one customer, pleased with the offer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
