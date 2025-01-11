Möstl ahead of the Handball World Cup:
“Fans expect Möstl to win them games”
The countdown to the Handball World Cup in Croatia, Denmark and Norway is on! Before he takes his place in goal for the Austrian team from 14 January, Constantin Möstl spoke to krone.at about his success at last year's European Championship, his move to the German Bundesliga, being named Austria's rising star of the year and his expectations for the upcoming major event.
"Krone": 74 balls saved at the European Handball Championships, the move to Germany to join Lemgo Lippe and now, in October, the award for Austria's Promoted Player of the Year. What do you remember about this eventful year?
Möstl: 2024 can only be summed up in one word: incredible. It started with the European Championships and things are also going pretty well in Germany. The fact that I was then voted Newcomer of the Year in the athletes' poll is something really special. As a handball player, you don't think you'll ever be there. It's just surreal.
You've been in the box for TBV Lemgo Lippe since the summer. A big step in your career ...
Of course it was an adjustment at first, I had to get used to no longer living in Austria. However, I found the perfect club. On the one hand, I have Huti (Lukas Hutecek, ed.) at my side, who has helped me a lot to integrate into the team. In addition, we're all about the same age in the team and have the same charm. I play with friends who just have fun, who want to play handball. That's the reason why I feel so comfortable here, why things are going so well at the moment.
With 134 saves, you're currently eighth in the German goalkeeping table, and you've long since become a fan favorite at Lemgo. Where are you headed with your new club?
I'm a dreamer and would of course love to play in the Europa League. However, we have to remain realistic, it's not an issue at the moment, the budget simply doesn't allow for it. However, I also have no pressure, which is very pleasant. If we finish in the top six at the end of the season, we'll take that, of course, and if we end up tenth, that's fine too. In any case, the bond with the club is very strong - perhaps not on a personal level, but the family relationship in the team helps me enormously.
At the beginning of October, you were named Austria's promoted player of the year. What significance does the award have for you?
I found out via Instagram that I had been nominated for some sportsperson's award and then sent my mom a screenshot and asked her whether it was really THE sportsperson's award. It wasn't until we googled it that we got confirmation. At first I just thought it was cool to be part of it, but when I was there, I realized: I want to win this thing. On top of that, meeting sporting greats like Stefan Kraft, Dominic Thiem and David Alaba, who treat you as if you were one of them, was extremely cool. I only realized after a few days that I was able to win the trophy as a handball player and how big this award is. I'm incredibly grateful and also very proud.
You put the finishing touches to your preparations for the World Cup with the four-nation tournament in Poland. How nice is it for you to be back on the court in the ÖHB jersey?
It's always something special! I'm always happy to see all the people, we're all very good friends. However, the situation is different for me this time than in previous years. I can now really help the team and have already shown that I can do that. This puts more pressure on my shoulders. A few years ago, I was still hoping to get a few minutes on the pitch, but now the fans are expecting parade after parade.
The pressure has grown - as has the hype surrounding Constantin Möstl. Is that a factor that spurs you on?
It's a give and take. The fans and the team don't expect a hop-or-drop Möstl, but a consistent one, one who also wins them games. The pressure is much greater as a result - including from myself. Nevertheless, we are still Austria. Last year's European Championship was great, but we have to stay grounded and look from game to game. I know that not everything will always work out and that I won't be able to give my best performance in every game. But that's what's expected, so I have to learn to deal with the pressure.
The fans and the team don't expect a hop-or-drop Möstl, but a consistent one who can win them games.
Constantin Möstl
Bild: GEPA pictures
In 2024, you caused numerous sensations against Spain, Germany, Croatia and co. A success that is still fresh in your minds after a year?
On an emotional level, the European Championship was the greatest thing we've ever achieved with the national team. We want to build on that, which won't be easy as we've set the bar so high for 2024. It was an exceptional tournament in which some players overperformed. What remains is firstly more pressure, secondly fond memories and thirdly the push to get there again.
Austria entered the main round as group underdogs. In Croatia, they will face Qatar, Kuwait and France. Three nations against whom how much is possible?
Basically, we have to aim for second place in the group. If we play a good preliminary round, get into the flow and find that fun again, a lot is possible.
How far will the journey take us?
If everything goes well, I see us in the quarter-finals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.