“Fans expect Möstl to win them games”

At the beginning of October, you were named Austria's promoted player of the year. What significance does the award have for you?

I found out via Instagram that I had been nominated for some sportsperson's award and then sent my mom a screenshot and asked her whether it was really THE sportsperson's award. It wasn't until we googled it that we got confirmation. At first I just thought it was cool to be part of it, but when I was there, I realized: I want to win this thing. On top of that, meeting sporting greats like Stefan Kraft, Dominic Thiem and David Alaba, who treat you as if you were one of them, was extremely cool. I only realized after a few days that I was able to win the trophy as a handball player and how big this award is. I'm incredibly grateful and also very proud.