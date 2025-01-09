Drunk men storm presidential palace in Chad

Attack after visit by Chinese foreign minister

Journalists from the AFP news agency had previously heard gunshots near the presidential palace in the capital N'Djamena. All access roads to the president's official residence were blocked and tanks could be seen on the streets. The attack occurred a few hours after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited the capital. He had been received by Head of State Mahamad Idriss Déby Itno, among others. According to government spokesman Koulamallah, the latter was in the presidential palace at the time of the attack.