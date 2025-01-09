Worth €3.5 million
Carinthian wants to go to Serie A – and bend Austria!
The Carinthian Tarik Muharemovic leads the Italian Serie B with Sassuolo, benefits from a world champion and is already worth € 3.5 million. The former WAC and Austria Klagenfurt central defender recently toiled at home in Klagenfurt, but had previously experienced "the worst game of his life" with Bosnia's national team.
A Klagenfurt player on his way to Serie A! Tarik Muharemovic is currently experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. The former WAC defender (six league appearances) and Austria Klagenfurt youth player is currently leading the Italian Serie B table with Sassuolo.
"The goal is to get promoted again. But I didn't think it would go so well so far," emphasized the 21-year-old, who is three points ahead of Pisa and eight points ahead of third-placed La Spezia.
"Extremely tactical league"
In the summer, Muharemovic moved from Juventus (where he played in the second team and was allowed to train with the former stars Bonucci, Chiellini and co.) to the city of 40,000 near Bologna on loan - and promptly became a regular. "It's an extremely tactical league, perfect for talented players," explains Tarik.
Under coach Fabio Grosso, world champion with Italy in 2006, Muharemovic only missed four matches. "He gave me the chance, talks a lot, is also good for jokes - a super coach. And no matter where we play, he keeps the focus on himself. Everyone wants selfies with him," says Tarik.
His performances have certainly not gone unnoticed: the 1.93-metre man has now played four international matches for Bosnia's senior team, catapulting his market value to 3.5 million euros.
"Worst game of my life"
However, the 0:7 against Germany was bitter during these appearances. "The worst game of my life - but instructive!"
Two hearts in the chest
But there was reason to celebrate afterwards: Bosnia will face Austria in the World Cup qualifiers in the fall! Of course, Tarik will have two hearts beating in his chest: "That will be brilliant. My Carinthian friends and family will be there!"
Option to buy
His future? The loan with Sassuolo is coming to an end - the Grosso club has an option to buy. "I'm open to anything, but now I want to play in Serie A." On the way there, Salernitana await on Sunday.
