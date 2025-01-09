Perpetrator caught
Shock in the evening: man receives death threat via text message
A text message in the age of WhatsApp & Co. is always a bit suspicious. When the cell phone of a 38-year-old man from St. Veit lit up on Tuesday evening, the content of a message sent a cold shiver down his spine.
"I'm going to kill you and I know what you're doing" - that's probably the best way to summarize the content of the text message that a 38-year-old man in St. Veit received from an unknown number on Tuesday evening. And the unknown perpetrator, who later turns out to be the perpetrator, seems to be watching him - the description of what he is doing fits perfectly. The man immediately presses charges.
And an unknown number is not a major hurdle for the police. "A master data query revealed that the cell phone number was assigned to a 39-year-old woman from Althofen. The woman was found at her home address at 9.30 p.m. on January 8, 2025," report the officers. The suspect briefly tries to pull her head out of the noose, but quickly confesses.
Suspicious smell coming from the apartment
But then an officer smells a familiar, sweet odor - after the death threat, the woman has indulged in a joint. "As the smell of cannabis could be detected from the apartment, the officers entered the apartment and were able to detect and seize around seven grams of herbal cannabis on the living room table," said the police.
The 39-year-old realizes that denial is not worth it here either - in addition to smoking the joint, she admits that she bought the drugs in Slovenia and imported them to Austria.
