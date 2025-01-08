Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Novomatic gets out

Why Tipico is buying the Admiral betting chain

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 16:49

The cards are now being reshuffled in the domestic betting business: the Gumpoldskirchen-based gambling giant Novomatic is selling its betting chain Admiral with 200 locations to the German Tipico Group. The deal was already on the cards.

0 Kommentare

Years ago, Johann Graf, owner of Novomatic and Admiral, complained that his business in Austria was hardly significant in terms of turnover, but caused him the most trouble and cost him the most in taxes. At the time, there were investigations into the appointment of a board member at Casinos Austria, of which Novomatic was a co-owner for several years. The allegations were of collusion with the government. 

"Found a reliable partner in Tipico"
The opportunity has now arisen for a partial withdrawal from Austria. Novomatic is selling the domestic locations of Admiral, which was founded in 1991, to Tipico. "We want to focus on international growth markets and continue our global expansion. In Tipico, we have found a highly professional and reliable partner," said Novomatic CEO Stefan Krenn, explaining the deal. The deal involves around 200 branches with 1500 employees. At 110 of these, the company operates sports bars with gastronomy, while there are also gaming machines at 150 locations, which Admiral is allowed to operate on the basis of licenses from individual federal states. Admiral is the clear market leader in Austria and is also known as a sponsor of the Bundesliga. The contract has been signed, but approval from the authorities is still pending. 

These are also necessary, as Tipico is number one in sports betting in Germany with a market share of around 50 percent. The company operates around 1,300 betting stores there and in Germany. Tipico offers games of chance via a license from Malta. The group, which has been owned by the investment fund CVC for several years, operates in a total of seven countries. Tipico CEO Axel Hefer is delighted with the coup, saying that the company now wants to expand its leading role in German-speaking countries and strengthen its position in Austria. It is still unclear whether all Admiral branches and the name will remain.

Novomatic founder Johann Graf: Preferring to concentrate on international growth markets (Bild: APA/picturedesk.com//Verlagsgruppe News/Ricardo Herrgott, APA/Robert Jäger, Krone KREATIV)
Novomatic founder Johann Graf: Preferring to concentrate on international growth markets
(Bild: APA/picturedesk.com//Verlagsgruppe News/Ricardo Herrgott, APA/Robert Jäger, Krone KREATIV)

The world's leading developer of gaming machines
For Novomatic, the exit is not such a big deal. The group, based in Gumpoldskirchen, Lower Austria, is the world's leading developer of gaming machines and gaming software for 120 countries and operates 2,200 gaming facilities worldwide with 25,000 employees. Turnover already reached 3.2 billion euros in 2023. Admiral contributed only a fraction of this. The still media-shy owner Johann Graf will get over it anyway, as he has long been one of the wealthiest Austrians with an estimated 5.7 billion euros in assets.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Ebeert
Christian Ebeert
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf