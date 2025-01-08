Why Tipico is buying the Admiral betting chain

"Found a reliable partner in Tipico"

The opportunity has now arisen for a partial withdrawal from Austria. Novomatic is selling the domestic locations of Admiral, which was founded in 1991, to Tipico. "We want to focus on international growth markets and continue our global expansion. In Tipico, we have found a highly professional and reliable partner," said Novomatic CEO Stefan Krenn, explaining the deal. The deal involves around 200 branches with 1500 employees. At 110 of these, the company operates sports bars with gastronomy, while there are also gaming machines at 150 locations, which Admiral is allowed to operate on the basis of licenses from individual federal states. Admiral is the clear market leader in Austria and is also known as a sponsor of the Bundesliga. The contract has been signed, but approval from the authorities is still pending.