Wind power: uproar about fake news among hunters
"Shamelessly exploited": Carinthian hunters distance themselves from a false anti-wind power posting in the run-up to the referendum on Sunday.
The excitement surrounding the topic of wind power is already high in Carinthia. But now a post that is strictly in favor of a ban on wind power is also causing a stir on social networks - especially among hunters.
The initiator of the anti-wind power posting is said to be the Carinthian Hunters' Association - at least that's what their logo in the top left-hand corner suggests (see below).
"But we're not!", says Mario Deutschmann, Administrative Director of the Hunters' Association, distancing himself. "This is fake news. Someone is shamelessly exploiting our organization here. The posting must fit in with his political concept," rages Deutschmann.
The hunting community is not here "to play politics! Our 14,000 hunters are mature enough to decide for themselves whether to vote for or against the ban on Sunday."
The fake post was often shared on WhatsApp and Facebook in particular. Shortly after the hunting community became aware of it, it issued a clarification clarifying that "this illegally created information is a fake message that was not sent by the hunting community".
However, it is completely unclear who is behind it. Deutschmann: "We will probably never know. We had a similar case in November, which we brought under control immediately!"
