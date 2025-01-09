"Noisy tenant" gone
Relief in high-rise building after months of horror
Relief in a high-rise building in the Olympic Village in Innsbruck: a "noisy tenant" moved out after other residents called for help via "Krone". How do you generally deal with such problem cases?
No more banging and shouting, finally sleeping through the night again - the relief in a tower block in An-der-Lan-Straße in Innsbruck's O-Dorf is huge. Because the "noisy tenant" who was making life difficult for the other 40 parties has now moved out of her apartment.
Nightly binges and noise
At the beginning of December, the "Krone" reported on Ms. H.'s activities, nightly binges, befuddled visitors in the corridors, traces of blood in the stairwell and damaged elevator switches. Frequent visits from the police did not deter the young woman from further escapades. According to reports, she was in care before she moved in in June, and unfortunately, even then she apparently did not have her life under control.
Fortunately, it is rare for such cases to lead to eviction proceedings.
Lukas Tusch, IIG
Otherwise good harmony in the house
Now the other tenants, who despite their different nationalities were able to harmonize quite well, could breathe a sigh of relief: the tenant moved out "in the middle of the night", according to residents. She had reportedly said shortly beforehand that she no longer wanted or could live in the building.
"Things have calmed down," confirms Lukas Tusch, the responsible employee at Innsbrucker Immobiliengesellschaft (IIG).
The company manages around 1600 apartments in O-Dorf alone, and such an escalation, including the eviction proceedings that have already been prepared in this case, is rare.
From letters to tenants to eviction proceedings
What is the procedure for "problem tenants"? "First of all, we send a letter pointing out the house rules and asking for feedback," explains Tusch. If there is no response to this and a second letter, the tenants concerned are called in for a personal meeting. "Often the whole thing clears up, for example if someone just has a habit that is annoying for others," explains the IGG employee. Example: One tenant always unfolded his sofa bed late at night and did so in a rather rustic manner. The rumbling sounded like a conversion - it was quieter after the reminder.
The path to an eviction action
In other cases, including the "noisy tenant", the IIG collects witness statements, which then form the basis for the eviction action. In the current case, this is no longer necessary, but the keys have not yet been handed over to the IIG. Now it remains to be seen what condition the apartment is in. "Whitewashing alone is not nearly enough in some cases," Tusch knows from experience.
