Relief in high-rise building after months of horror

From letters to tenants to eviction proceedings

What is the procedure for "problem tenants"? "First of all, we send a letter pointing out the house rules and asking for feedback," explains Tusch. If there is no response to this and a second letter, the tenants concerned are called in for a personal meeting. "Often the whole thing clears up, for example if someone just has a habit that is annoying for others," explains the IGG employee. Example: One tenant always unfolded his sofa bed late at night and did so in a rather rustic manner. The rumbling sounded like a conversion - it was quieter after the reminder.