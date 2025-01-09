Carnival meetings
Carnival time starts: What visitors can expect
Fools are on the loose again in Vienna! The carnival guilds may be on the wane, but there is still plenty of laughter to be had this year.
The carnival guilds in Vienna are not having an easy time, and the association from Meidling is even skipping this year. Many are struggling with a lack of new blood. But fans of the carnival season can rest assured, there are still several sessions taking place. The dates:
- Döblinger Faschingsgilde: This year's motto is "Happy is he who forgets". As usual, visitors can look forward to a cheerful program. Performances will take place on the following days: January 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, 31 and one last time on February 1. Tickets can be purchased either on the website doeblingerfaschingsgilde.at or by direct sale on 13 January between 6 and 8 pm at the Döbling Event Center (1190, Gatterburggasse 2A).
- Fasching Aktiv: The guild was founded in Floridsdorf in 2016 to cultivate carnival traditions. Since then, it has become an integral part of Vienna's carnival scene. The head jester is Alexius Vogel, who is looking forward to the premiere this Saturday. Although the program will probably have to be slightly revised in view of the current government cabaret, which provides plenty of material for the sketches. On Saturday, the show will be performed in Gerasdorf, and on January 18, the jesters will be on stage in Floridsdorf. Ticket sales: Mrs. Christine Shedid 0650 404 04 32.
- The Jedlersdorf Carnival Guild: The program "Urli Bütt 2025" celebrates its premiere on 26 January. Laughs and good entertainment are guaranteed. But beware, the location has changed. New location: Colosseum XXI (1210, Sebastian-Kohl-Gasse 3-9).
We wish you a good time!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrowAbspielen
closeSchließen
expand_moreAufklappen
Loading...
replay_10Vorige 10 Sekunden
skip_previousZum Vorigen Wechseln
play_arrowAbspielen
skip_nextZum Nächsten Wechseln
forward_10Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.