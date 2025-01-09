Vorteilswelt
Carnival meetings

Carnival time starts: What visitors can expect

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 11:00

Fools are on the loose again in Vienna! The carnival guilds may be on the wane, but there is still plenty of laughter to be had this year.

The carnival guilds in Vienna are not having an easy time, and the association from Meidling is even skipping this year. Many are struggling with a lack of new blood. But fans of the carnival season can rest assured, there are still several sessions taking place. The dates:

  • Döblinger Faschingsgilde: This year's motto is "Happy is he who forgets". As usual, visitors can look forward to a cheerful program. Performances will take place on the following days: January 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, 31 and one last time on February 1. Tickets can be purchased either on the website doeblingerfaschingsgilde.at or by direct sale on 13 January between 6 and 8 pm at the Döbling Event Center (1190, Gatterburggasse 2A).
  • Fasching Aktiv: The guild was founded in Floridsdorf in 2016 to cultivate carnival traditions. Since then, it has become an integral part of Vienna's carnival scene. The head jester is Alexius Vogel, who is looking forward to the premiere this Saturday. Although the program will probably have to be slightly revised in view of the current government cabaret, which provides plenty of material for the sketches. On Saturday, the show will be performed in Gerasdorf, and on January 18, the jesters will be on stage in Floridsdorf. Ticket sales: Mrs. Christine Shedid 0650 404 04 32.
  • The Jedlersdorf Carnival Guild: The program "Urli Bütt 2025" celebrates its premiere on 26 January. Laughs and good entertainment are guaranteed. But beware, the location has changed. New location: Colosseum XXI (1210, Sebastian-Kohl-Gasse 3-9).

We wish you a good time!

