Construction delayed
The Seeviertel is facing another major hurdle
The start of construction of the Seeviertel in Gmunden has already been postponed several times. Most recently, the Soravia Group was aiming to break ground this winter. This date could now also fall through. The municipal council will vote on the initiation of an environmental impact assessment on January 20.
The next delay is looming for the construction of the lakeside district in Gmunden. Local councillor Philipp Wiatschka will submit a motion to initiate the EIA individual case assessment at the next meeting of the municipal council. The environmental organization "Alliance For Nature" is also suggesting this. Should the detailed check by the authorities actually take place, the construction of a luxury hotel including apartments and commercial space would be put on hold for several months.
An EIA ensures that all relevant ecological, social and economic aspects are carefully analyzed.
Philipp Wiatschka, Gmundner Gemeinderat
"In return, the EIA would ensure complete transparency and a new sense of responsibility for the construction project. The concerns and fears of the population would be taken seriously, as this check places the highest value on the impact of the project on nature and the environment," says Wiatschka.
Although some permits have already been issued, many questions remain unanswered, according to Wiatschka. He gives an example of this: "Initial calculations have shown that the entire construction activities in the area of building construction and civil engineering will result in a total of more than 10,000 truck journeys. However, there are still no concrete solutions for the traffic, dust and noise pollution for the population, which cannot yet be estimated. However, the EIA ensures that all relevant ecological, social and economic aspects are carefully analyzed."
The Soravia Group sees no need for an EIA: "According to a legal assessment carried out some time ago, an environmental impact assessment is not required for the project under the current legal situation," it says in a statement. With regard to the Seeviertel, however, it is emphasized that the project was examined by the responsible authorities of the municipality of Gmunden and the province as part of the proper procedures.
The planned, ecologically valuable renaturation of the currently paved lakeshore will even significantly improve the current situation.
Stellungnahme der Soravia-Gruppe
We are in constant dialog with the municipality and the other responsible authorities and will of course comply with all legal requirements. Our aim is to develop a project together with the town of Gmunden and its citizens that makes a positive contribution to urban development and at the same time shows consideration for the environment and nature. The planned, ecologically valuable renaturation of the currently paved lakeshore will even significantly improve the current situation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
