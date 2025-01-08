The Seeviertel is facing another major hurdle

Although some permits have already been issued, many questions remain unanswered, according to Wiatschka. He gives an example of this: "Initial calculations have shown that the entire construction activities in the area of building construction and civil engineering will result in a total of more than 10,000 truck journeys. However, there are still no concrete solutions for the traffic, dust and noise pollution for the population, which cannot yet be estimated. However, the EIA ensures that all relevant ecological, social and economic aspects are carefully analyzed."