Deadline over: 750 hail damages not repaired

"Our claims department was therefore very busy in the last few weeks of the year because there were actually still a lot of orders for repair companies," reported Kühtreiber-Leitner. Nevertheless, not all customers submitted fixed repair orders, which would have been sufficient for the insurer in the first step, or invoices on time. This means that as of January 6, around 750 claims were still open and will now be closed. In some cases, the extent is probably not that serious: In many cases, apparently only a visual impairment remained from the storms, the function of roofs and co. was not restricted.