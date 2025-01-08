Sad news
Duchess Meghan: “Cried so many tears”
There have been few glimpses of family life from the Sussexes since they retired from the British royal family. But now Duchess Meghan has made an exception on Instagram and shared pictures of her children. The reason for this, however, is a sad one.
The 43-year-old has been active on social media again since the beginning of the year. But shortly before the launch of her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan", Prince Harry's wife has now sent a particularly sad message to her fans.
Meghan mourns the loss of beagle "Guy"
As Meghan announced, she had to say goodbye to her beloved family dog. And this farewell is particularly painful for the Duchess of Sussex, who rescued beagle "Guy" from a dog rescue center in Kentucky in 2015 and took him in.
"I grabbed him ... and fell in love," Meghan recalled of that moment. "He was the best guy a woman could wish for." At the dog rescue center, "they called him 'the little guy'", she explained, "because he was so small and fragile, so I called him 'Guy'".
She also shared a video in which she shared private snapshots showing "Guy" with the whole family. Fans will be particularly pleased to see that shots of the family dog with Archie and Lilibet have also been added to the gallery.
Among other things, you can see Lilibet with mom Meghan and "Guy" in a meadow, but also Archie walking "Guy" together with dad Harry.
Thanks dog for "many years of unconditional love"
"I've cried so many tears I've lost count - the kind of tears that make you step into the shower in the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow stop you from feeling them or pretending they're not there," Meghan continued in her touching message.
But she also remembers many beautiful moments with "Guy": "Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet 'Guy'. You have filled my life in a way that many will never know."
"Guy" also part of new series
In fact, "Guy" was always by her side in the important moments of Meghan's life - for example during the filming of "Suits" or when Prince Harry proposed. "He was with me in every way: in the silence, in the chaos, in the calm, in the security."
A small consolation for Meghan - and her fans: "Guy" will also be featured in her new Netflix series, as the 43-year-old also explained. "As many of you will see Guy in this new series, I hope you will understand why I am so devastated by his loss," the 43-year-old said. "I think you might fall a little bit in love with him too."
In "With Love, Meghan", the Duchess of Sussex ventures behind the stove and gives styling tips for a beautiful home, among other things. The Netflix show starts on January 15.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.