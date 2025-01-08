Vorteilswelt
Are cuts coming?

What ORF now faces under a black-blue coalition

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 06:00

People on the Küniglberg are nervous - because if a blue-black coalition is formed, cuts to the public broadcaster ORF are on the cards. From compulsory fees to "basic radio": The "Krone" knows what Herbert Kickl can actually legally enforce.

0 Kommentare

Abolition of the ORF compulsory fee, reduction to a "basic radio station": During the election campaign, Herbert Kickl made ORF the enemy and all kinds of promises. Now that a blue-black coalition is likely, he has to deliver - but can he even do that? The "Krone" asked lawyer Mathias Burger what the legal situation is.

ORF Director General Roland Weißmann - will his post be in jeopardy under a black-blue coalition? (Bild: Vienna Press/Andreas Tischler)
ORF Director General Roland Weißmann - will his post be in jeopardy under a black-blue coalition?
(Bild: Vienna Press/Andreas Tischler)

Household levy: "If the ÖVP agrees to the abolition of the household levy, nothing stands in the way," says Burger. The contribution is regulated in a "simple law", which means that it can be changed within a few weeks with a simple majority of 50.1 percent. Instead, the ORF would then be financed from the budget. According to Burger, it is not impossible for the levy to be lifted retroactively, but it is very unlikely.

Director General: Does Roland Weißmann have to fear for his position at the head of ORF because Chancellor Kickl would rather give the job to someone else? In principle that is possible, but: Weißmann's contract runs until the end of 2026 and his salary would have to be paid to him by then either way. It is a basic salary of 380,000 euros gross per year. And the taxpayer will pay that.

"Basic broadcasting": Many FPÖ voters would like to see the ORF reduced to its core public service mandate. Unlike the unpopular mandatory household levy, however, this will probably remain wishful thinking: "The ORF has constitutional status," explains legal expert Burger, "so it will be difficult to reduce it to a minimum." In order to change a law with constitutional status, a two-thirds majority in the National Council is required, which will probably be difficult to find. Certain savings in the budget are, of course, possible.

Advertising revenue: Many viewers are annoyed by advertising on ORF. However, little will change in this situation under a possible black-blue government, as the ORF would be even more dependent on advertising revenue with a tighter budget.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jasmin Gaderer
Jasmin Gaderer
