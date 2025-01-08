What ORF now faces under a black-blue coalition

Household levy: "If the ÖVP agrees to the abolition of the household levy, nothing stands in the way," says Burger. The contribution is regulated in a "simple law", which means that it can be changed within a few weeks with a simple majority of 50.1 percent. Instead, the ORF would then be financed from the budget. According to Burger, it is not impossible for the levy to be lifted retroactively, but it is very unlikely.