ÖSV girl races to her debut victory with number one

From the Four Hills Tournament to the podium

Haller's roommate Leonie Zegg was also able to celebrate. The Lech native, who has primarily shone in the downhill and super-G so far, skied to seventh place with number 38, from where the 20-year-old improved to third place (+0.86) in the final with the second-best time. "Even in the last training sessions, things went very well in the giant and I knew that I could achieve a result like this if I also performed like this in the race," beamed the head skier, who was keeping her fingers crossed for boyfriend Jonas Schuster at the Four Hills Tournament qualifiers in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.