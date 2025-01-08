“King” Elvis: “He was caught up in his fame”

The American Elvis Aaron Presley (1935 to 1977) with the sexy hip swing was not only a gifted singer and icon of the rock 'n' roll movement, he also appeared in 31 feature films. "And at some point he was trapped in his fame," says Höchtl. Drug addiction and a hereditary disease: "You can quickly fall off in a golden cage." That's what happened: "The King" died of sudden heart failure. Whether his drug addiction led to his death was never clarified.