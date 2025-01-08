Investment worth billions
ÖBB: Setting a new course for the future
Never before has there been so much criticism from commuters who report their daily suffering from delayed, canceled or overcrowded trains. And never before has there been such a major expansion program in the history of ÖBB.
ÖBB is investing 21.1 billion euros in improved services and more comfort in the eastern region by 2029.
Some examples of this:
- Four-track expansion of the southern line between Vienna-Meidling and Mödling, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for which is currently underway.
- On the Pottendorf line, the Pottendorf-Landegg stop will be made more attractive and Ebenfurth station will be completely rebuilt.
- Start in spring: four-track expansion of the northern entrance to Wiener Neustadt main station. This will enable more efficient integration of the Pottendorf line into Wiener Neustadt main station.
- The new station in Maria Anzbach is scheduled to open at the end of the year.
- EIA for the airport link is underway: this new high-capacity line between the airport in Schwechat and Bruck an der Leitha will not only integrate the airport into the international high-capacity rail network, but will also enable fast and direct local and regional transport connections between Vienna and the eastern Lower Austria/northern Burgenland region.
- In order to complete the repair work on the western line across the Tullnerfeld after the flooding, the line will have to be closed again from May 12 to June 5. All long-distance trains will be rerouted.
- Himberg station will become a convenient mobility hub. The railroad crossing at the station will be abandoned and replaced by a pedestrian/cycle underpass. Unfortunately, the station will have to be closed for this from February 2025 to November 2026. The measures are also associated with timetable changes on the entire Ostbahn line.
Regional trains are being modernized
Rural areas are not being forgotten either and numerous regional railroads are being modernized in many places.
- The Sigmundsherberg, Eggenburg, Limberg-Maissau, Ziersdorf and Großweikersdorf stations on the Kamptalbahn are being modernized and equipped with new electronic signal boxes.
- Reinvestment work in Allentsteig and Schwarzenau as well as between Kritzendorf and St. Andrä-Wördern is also on the agenda.
- Planning for the direct connection from Horn to the Franz-Josefs-Bahn is also continuing at full speed.
- Tracks and points at Herzogenburg station on the Tullnerfeld Railway are also being replaced and the Kremserbahn is being prepared for future electrification.
"The eastern region is growing, and the railroad must grow with it. In this way, we can ensure that an attractive, efficient mobility service with the climate-friendly railroad will still be available here in years and decades to come," says Andreas Matthä, CEO of ÖBB-Holding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.