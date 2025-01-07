Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Huber/Seidl united

Carinthia’s Olympic heroes make their comeback on the sand

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 16:01

Beach volleyball players Robin Seidl and Xandi Huber are making their comeback after eight years. The two went their separate ways after the Olympic Games in Rio. After returning from Vienna, Seidl wanted his old colleague as a partner. The Olympics in Los Angeles are still open. 

0 Kommentare

The Carinthian beach volleyball duo Robin Seidl (34) and Xandi Huber (39) made it to the last 16 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro! After that, they split up and went their separate ways. Now there's a big comeback! After Seidl left Vienna for the beach center in Carinthia, the two will now be back on the court together. "Robin actually gave the impetus and asked me - I couldn't refuse," says Huber from Klagenfurt.

Zitat Icon

Robin is one of the best blockers in the world!

Xandi HUBER, Beachvolleyball-Ass

Seidl (left) and Huber finished ninth at the Olympic Games in Rio. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Seidl (left) and Huber finished ninth at the Olympic Games in Rio.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The duo completed seven seasons between 2009 and 2016. In addition to the games in Rio, seventh place in the world rankings in 2013 was the highlight. Huber: "Robin is one of the best blockers in the world who has always played at the very top."

Everything open for the 2028 Olympics 
What the new constellation means for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles remains to be seen. "I will also train with young players and play national tournaments to explore the options," emphasizes Seidl.

Competing with Xandi would also be conceivable. "Two months ago, that wasn't an issue - now it is! Because of Robin - but also because the association is now supporting the beach center in Klagenfurt. After a year, we'll see where we stand!"

"Similar understanding of the game"
The first training session as a team is scheduled for this week. In March or April, they should be heading to their first international tournament. Participation in the European Championships in Düsseldorf and the World Championships in Australia are the ambitious goals for the season. Huber: "I think we'll adapt to each other again quickly - we've always had a similar understanding of the game."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Plieschnig
Stefan Plieschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf