Huber/Seidl united
Carinthia’s Olympic heroes make their comeback on the sand
Beach volleyball players Robin Seidl and Xandi Huber are making their comeback after eight years. The two went their separate ways after the Olympic Games in Rio. After returning from Vienna, Seidl wanted his old colleague as a partner. The Olympics in Los Angeles are still open.
The Carinthian beach volleyball duo Robin Seidl (34) and Xandi Huber (39) made it to the last 16 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro! After that, they split up and went their separate ways. Now there's a big comeback! After Seidl left Vienna for the beach center in Carinthia, the two will now be back on the court together. "Robin actually gave the impetus and asked me - I couldn't refuse," says Huber from Klagenfurt.
Robin is one of the best blockers in the world!
Xandi HUBER, Beachvolleyball-Ass
The duo completed seven seasons between 2009 and 2016. In addition to the games in Rio, seventh place in the world rankings in 2013 was the highlight. Huber: "Robin is one of the best blockers in the world who has always played at the very top."
Everything open for the 2028 Olympics
What the new constellation means for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles remains to be seen. "I will also train with young players and play national tournaments to explore the options," emphasizes Seidl.
Competing with Xandi would also be conceivable. "Two months ago, that wasn't an issue - now it is! Because of Robin - but also because the association is now supporting the beach center in Klagenfurt. After a year, we'll see where we stand!"
"Similar understanding of the game"
The first training session as a team is scheduled for this week. In March or April, they should be heading to their first international tournament. Participation in the European Championships in Düsseldorf and the World Championships in Australia are the ambitious goals for the season. Huber: "I think we'll adapt to each other again quickly - we've always had a similar understanding of the game."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.