Carinthia’s Olympic heroes make their comeback on the sand

The Carinthian beach volleyball duo Robin Seidl (34) and Xandi Huber (39) made it to the last 16 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro! After that, they split up and went their separate ways. Now there's a big comeback! After Seidl left Vienna for the beach center in Carinthia, the two will now be back on the court together. "Robin actually gave the impetus and asked me - I couldn't refuse," says Huber from Klagenfurt.