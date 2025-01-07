Not a fashion failure
Model Leni Klum stole the show from mom Heidi!
Heidi Klum experienced a minor fashion disaster with her Golden Globes outfit. Perhaps the model beauty should have taken tips from her daughter: Because she looked simply magical at a party before the big awards gala!
Before Heidi Klum threw herself into that green dress for the Golden Globes, which the "Daily Mail", among others, put on its infamous "Worst Dressed" list, she celebrated with her daughter Leni at the "Vanity Fair" pre-party.
Leni shone in a floral gown
And she stole the show when it came to style. Because while the "Germany's Next Topmodel" presenter opted for a black dress with lace and mesh that exuded a touch of gothic style, her daughter shone in a gorgeous creamy white dress.
Leni's dress was from the Lever Couture brand and was a real eye-catcher. This was mainly due to the numerous, delicately shimmering floral threads that seemed to make up the dream gown. The skirt of the dress in particular, under which the 20-year-old's sexy model legs flashed out, was somewhat reminiscent of the swinging Charleston dresses of the 1920s.
Deep insights guaranteed!
Leni kept the rest of her look very simple: her dark hair was tied back in a tight ponytail and sparkling stud earrings were the only jewelry the model beauty wore. The celebrity daughter teamed her striking dress with nude-colored high heels.
In her Instagram story at the beginning of the week, Leni showed herself once again in a short clip in her party dress from the weekend. And there you can also see that the outfit was not only low-cut at the back, but also allowed some pretty sexy glimpses at the top.
Heidi Klum will probably have to dress warmly next time to keep up with her daughter in terms of fashion!
