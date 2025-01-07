Chamber of Agriculture
Climate protection: Farmers’ boss warns against slamming on the brakes
The round of New Year's receptions has begun: More than half the state government came to the Styrian Chamber of Agriculture. President Franz Titschenbacher is concerned about the Mercosur agreement, warns about climate protection and calls for a solution for fully slatted floors.
On this Tuesday morning, the provincial government could have held a meeting in the Steiermarkhof in Graz-Wetzelsdorf: Five out of eight governors had come to the traditional New Year's reception of the Chamber of Agriculture - a remarkable circumstance that was mentioned several times. The ÖVP, as "the" farmers' party, was represented by Manuela Khom, Simone Schmiedtbauer and Karlheinz Kornhäusl, while Governor Mario Kunasek and Stefan Hermann came from the FPÖ.
The domestic political turbulence of the past few days was only touched on in passing. In his speech, however, Franz Titschenbacher, President of the Chamber of Agriculture, referred to the "Krone" headline, according to which a "full brake on climate protection" was imminent under the "blue-black" government. He referred to the increase in extreme weather events: "The effects of the climate crisis are visible and tangible, agriculture and forestry are the main areas affected", he said, calling for "further steps" in climate protection.
Criticism of the Mercosur agreement
Titschenbacher covered a wide range of topics, from the war in Ukraine and possible punitive tariffs under US President Donald Trump to the tense budget situation in Austria. He reiterated - in the presence of industry president Georg Knill, a strong supporter - the concerns regarding the Mercosur free trade agreement with four South American countries ("there are many unanswered questions").
And he reminded the audience that even after a year, there is still no solution to the issue of fully slatted floors: After all, the Constitutional Court has overturned the long transitional period until 2040. If politicians do not decide on a new deadline by the end of May, the much-criticized floors in pigsties will be banned completely. Around 2500 farms are affected in Styria alone.
"Hobby farmer" Kunasek promises support
Titschenbacher thanked the previous head of government Christopher Drexler and Anton Lang, he remembered Hans Seitinger, the long-standing provincial councillor who died last year - and he asked the new governor Kunasek "for constructive cooperation" and that the concerns of farmers continue to be heard. Kunasek made this promise later in his speech. He praised Agriculture Councillor Schmiedtbauer ("Simone fought for the concerns of agriculture during the government negotiations") and described himself as a "hobby farmer" with 0.8 hectares at home in Graz-St. Peter.
Simone Schmiedtbauer also emphasized that the government negotiations were conducted "at eye level". She caused laughter with a slip of the tongue: "Except for one and a half days, I was always against, er, with."
Many high-profile guests at the Chamber of Agriculture
Also guests at the reception: Chamber of Commerce President Josef Herk, Chamber of Labor President Josef Pesserl, industrialist Franz Mayr-Melnhof, Raiffeisen regional head Martin Schaller, Grawe General Director Klaus Scheitegl, military commander Heinz Zöllner, regional police director Gerald Ortner and business legend Hans Roth. Incidentally, Pesserl also has a birthday on Tuesday, as do the two Energie Steiermark board members Christian Purrer and Martin Graf. Purrer, who is retiring in April, turned 70.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
