Climate protection: Farmers’ boss warns against slamming on the brakes

The domestic political turbulence of the past few days was only touched on in passing. In his speech, however, Franz Titschenbacher, President of the Chamber of Agriculture, referred to the "Krone" headline, according to which a "full brake on climate protection" was imminent under the "blue-black" government. He referred to the increase in extreme weather events: "The effects of the climate crisis are visible and tangible, agriculture and forestry are the main areas affected", he said, calling for "further steps" in climate protection.