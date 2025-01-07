Meta shifts content moderation to users in the USA

Less "bias" by moving to Texas

There are also plans to simplify the content guidelines and remove a number of restrictions on topics such as migration and gender issues, as these are "no longer in line with public opinion" according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Enforcement of the rules is also to be reformed: Minor violations would in future only be checked after user complaints, and algorithms should only intervene at a higher threshold. Meta also wants to bring political and social issues back into focus.