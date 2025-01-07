Musk's X as a role model
Meta shifts content moderation to users in the USA
Meta no longer wants to have the truthfulness of content on its platforms in the USA checked by third parties in future. Instead, users can mark false or misleading statements as such and provide additional information, the operator of Facebook and Instagram announced in a blog post on Tuesday.
The "Community Notes" system is based on billionaire Elon Musk's short messaging service X. "We've seen this approach work on X - where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context, and where people from all different perspectives decide what kind of context is helpful for other users to see," said Meta's new head of policy Joel Kaplan.
"We think this might be a better way to achieve our original intent of providing people with information about what they see - and a way that is less prone to bias," Kaplan continued to write.
"Too many mistakes"
The company justified its decision with the unsatisfactory results of the content moderation introduced in 2016. "We make too many mistakes, frustrate our users and too often stand in the way of the freedom of expression we want to enable."
Less "bias" by moving to Texas
There are also plans to simplify the content guidelines and remove a number of restrictions on topics such as migration and gender issues, as these are "no longer in line with public opinion" according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Enforcement of the rules is also to be reformed: Minor violations would in future only be checked after user complaints, and algorithms should only intervene at a higher threshold. Meta also wants to bring political and social issues back into focus.
Another step is the relocation of the moderation teams from California to Texas in order to "reduce the perception of bias". Meta is also planning to work with US President-elect Donald Trump to take action "against governments around the world" that "attack American companies and push for more censorship" - including in Europe. The new direction affects Facebook, Instagram and Threads.
White flag for Trump?
The announced changes come against the backdrop of an ideological realignment within the Group's management. In line with the imminent change of power in Washington, the company has appointed Joel Kaplan - a former employee of Republican ex-President George W. Bush - as its new Head of Policy.
Observers see these measures as a reaction to years of Republican criticism of the moderation policy and an attempt to improve the strained relationship with Trump. During the election campaign, Trump had described Facebook as the "enemy of the people" and sharply attacked Zuckerberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.