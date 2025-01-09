New treatment for atrial fibrillation

A third of all people experience a relevant heart rhythm problem at some point in their lives - most frequently due to atrial fibrillation, which is also responsible for strokes. It is treated with medication or with "catheter ablation". Catheter ablations are interventions on the heart muscle tissue that are used to obliterate affected areas and treat arrhythmias. Heat (radiofrequency ablation), cold (cryoablation) and electrical high-voltage pulses (pulsed field ablation) are used.