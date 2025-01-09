Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cardiac arrhythmias

New treatment for atrial fibrillation

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 06:00

The Ordensklinikum Linz Elisabethinen is one of the first centers worldwide and the first center in Austria to use a new method for the treatment of complex arrhythmias. When and how it is used.

0 Kommentare

A third of all people experience a relevant heart rhythm problem at some point in their lives - most frequently due to atrial fibrillation, which is also responsible for strokes. It is treated with medication or with "catheter ablation". Catheter ablations are interventions on the heart muscle tissue that are used to obliterate affected areas and treat arrhythmias. Heat (radiofrequency ablation), cold (cryoablation) and electrical high-voltage pulses (pulsed field ablation) are used.

Linz is "one step ahead" in Austria
The Ordensklinikum Linz Elisabethinen is one of the first centers worldwide and the first center in Austria to use a new method for treating complex arrhythmias: With the innovative "Affera" system, both high-frequency and pulsed field ablations can now be performed with one device, combined with a "navigation system".

"This allows cardiologists to choose the appropriate ablation procedure during the procedure. High-voltage pulses are more suitable for sensitive, thin areas in the heart or on the posterior wall, for example, due to the possibility of damaging the oesophageal wall or the phrenic nerve," explains Prim. Doz. Dr. Martin Martinek, PhD, MBA, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine 2.

Special sensors also create a three-dimensional model in which the areas where irregularities occur are displayed. One catheter is now sufficient for diagnosis and treatment, whereas previously several had to be used.

"We use the system primarily for 'difficult' cases, for example for patients who have already undergone several interventions or have had rhythm disturbances for a very long time or suffer from life-threatening arrhythmias," says Prim. Martinek.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf