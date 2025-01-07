Vorteilswelt
For more safety

Vienna dog patrol draws positive balance

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 14:41

Almost 60,000 dogs officially live in Vienna, which is considered to be particularly animal-friendly and especially dog-friendly. The "Vienna Dog Team" is a new initiative launched by the city last year to raise dog owners' awareness of animal-friendly and legally compliant behavior. 

Over the past year, this team has made an important contribution to the harmonious coexistence of dog owners and non-dog owners. Founded in 2024, the team, headed by the Veterinary Office, has supported both citizens and dog owners with a comprehensive range of advice and inspections.

City Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky presents the City of Vienna's new advice and education initiative with MA60 Head Ruth Jily (right). (Bild: klemens groh)
City Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky presents the City of Vienna's new advice and education initiative with MA60 Head Ruth Jily (right).
(Bild: klemens groh)

"The Vienna Dog Team is a complete success! It offers the Viennese an excellent service that has been very well received," says a delighted Jürgen Czernohorszky, City Councillor for Animal Protection. The team placed a clear focus on advice and education, in particular on topics such as dog ownership, leash and muzzle requirements as well as the regulations for the registration and identification of dogs.

Results of the dog patrol

  • Last year, the team carried out around 3,400 consultations at 375 locations.
  • Frequent topics included the chipping and registration of dogs, as well as dog training, no-dog zones and the law on keeping dogs clean.
  • The consultations mainly took place at locations where dog owners frequently encounter problems.

In addition to providing advice, the Vienna dog team also carried out more checks in public areas. A total of over 2,400 dogs were checked. It turned out that around 21 percent of the dogs checked were not correctly registered. In addition, around 312 animals were found to be in breach of the leash requirement, and in numerous cases dogs were found in prohibited areas or without a valid dog license.

In 543 cases, no dog fee was paid. As a result of these violations, 42 reports have already been filed, including cases of unregistered dogs or listed dogs without a corresponding dog license.

"The work of the Vienna Dog Team makes a significant contribution to improving coexistence in the city," says Ruth Jily, Head of the Veterinary Office. The team will continue to increase its presence in Vienna in the coming year in order to ensure even greater safety and education in the area of dog ownership.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

