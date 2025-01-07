A few weeks ago, sailors Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank split up. The Nacra 17 duo came 15th at the 2024 Olympic Games and are now going their separate ways. Haberl, who hails from Salzburg, has now decided on a new partner with whom he wants to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles: Clara Stamminger. The two have already been training together for two months and get on brilliantly: "I now have a lot of experience on the Nacra 17, I'm not starting from scratch and I'm convinced that this can quickly develop into a successful project. But I also know that it's going to be a tough battle - in all directions," says the Salzburger-by-choice, who competes for the UYC Mondsee.