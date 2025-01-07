Moving words
Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on her husband’s death
The death of US director Jeff Baena caused consternation in Hollywood. Now the 47-year-old's wife, actress Aubrey Plaza, has spoken out for the first time - with touching words.
The 40-year-old actress had been married to Baena for almost four years. Last Friday, the director and screenwriter was found dead by his assistant at his home in Los Angeles. According to reports, Baena had taken his own life.
Thanks for support
"This is an unimaginable tragedy," Plaza broke her silence about her husband's death to People magazine.
She continued: "We are very grateful to everyone who has offered us their support. Please respect our privacy at this time." Words that touch the heart!
In a relationship since 2011
Baena and "The White Lotus" actress had been together since 2011, but had always tried to keep their relationship private. The couple tied the knot in 2021. Plaza appeared in Baena's films "Life After Beth" (2014), "The Little Hours" (2017) and "Spin Me Round" (2022), among others.
Baena had his big breakthrough alongside director Robert Zemeckis. He served as a production assistant for the director of "Back to the Future" and worked with him on a number of film projects. He also had the opportunity to work with award-winning director David O. Russell.
Baena made his directorial debut in 2014 with the film "Life After Beth". The filmmaker spent several years getting the zombie comedy off the ground and it was Aubrey Plaza who ultimately helped him realize the film.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the crisis helpline on 142. You can find more crisis helplines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.