Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Moving words

Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on her husband’s death

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 10:51

The death of US director Jeff Baena caused consternation in Hollywood. Now the 47-year-old's wife, actress Aubrey Plaza, has spoken out for the first time - with touching words.

0 Kommentare

The 40-year-old actress had been married to Baena for almost four years. Last Friday, the director and screenwriter was found dead by his assistant at his home in Los Angeles. According to reports, Baena had taken his own life. 

Thanks for support
"This is an unimaginable tragedy," Plaza broke her silence about her husband's death to People magazine.

It is an "unimaginable tragedy", says Aubrey Plaza about the death of her husband. (Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
It is an "unimaginable tragedy", says Aubrey Plaza about the death of her husband.
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She continued: "We are very grateful to everyone who has offered us their support. Please respect our privacy at this time." Words that touch the heart!

In a relationship since 2011
Baena and "The White Lotus" actress had been together since 2011, but had always tried to keep their relationship private. The couple tied the knot in 2021. Plaza appeared in Baena's films "Life After Beth" (2014), "The Little Hours" (2017) and "Spin Me Round" (2022), among others.

Baena had his big breakthrough alongside director Robert Zemeckis. He served as a production assistant for the director of "Back to the Future" and worked with him on a number of film projects. He also had the opportunity to work with award-winning director David O. Russell.

Baena made his directorial debut in 2014 with the film "Life After Beth". The filmmaker spent several years getting the zombie comedy off the ground and it was Aubrey Plaza who ultimately helped him realize the film. 

If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the crisis helpline on 142. You can find more crisis helplines and emergency numbers HERE.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf