Tsunoda admits
No promotion: “Also my own fault”
Once again, the promotion at Red Bull has come to nothing: Yuki Tsunoda has to stay with the Racing Bulls and admits: "I think it's partly my own fault to a certain extent, because I wasn't able to perform immediately in my first year."
At Red Bull, the choice fell on Liam Lawson, who will take his place alongside Max Verstappen in the coming season. The main reason for the decision was the New Zealander's potential, which after just eleven Grand Prix starts is rated higher within the team than that of Tsunoda, who has already been driving in Formula 1 for four full years.
Damage to image
"I think it's partly my own fault to a certain extent, because I wasn't able to perform immediately in my first year," the 24-year-old admits in an interview with Autosport. "It created a bit of an image of who I am. Although I've performed well [in 2024], I don't feel like I get as much recognition for it as maybe other drivers, but it is what it is. I just do what I do, perform well, and prove them wrong," said Tsunoda.
Over the last twelve months, his communication has improved considerably, "especially my language on the radio," explains the Japanese rider, who was previously known for his outbursts of anger. "My calmness has certainly improved, as has my technical feedback, and I'm more focused. I could definitely feel the improvement over the year and I'm very happy with that."
However, he still feels comfortable with the Racing Bulls: "I feel great support from the team. They understood exactly what was going on every race weekend and they definitely have a lot of confidence in me. That's what counts the most and I really thank them for all their efforts."
In the coming season, Tsunoda will have Formula 2 runner-up Isack Hadjar as his teammate. It remains to be seen whether he can assert himself against the rookie - and what Tsunoda's future will look like ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.