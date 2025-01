Prices have risen again: It’s significantly more expensive

Inflation slightly lower than in Germany

By comparison, inflation in Germany rose for the third time in a row in December. Consumer prices rose by 2.6 percent compared to the previous year. In November, the inflation rate was still at 2.2 percent, in October at 2.0 percent and in September at 1.6 percent. Nevertheless, German inflation calmed down last year. On average, goods and services became 2.2% more expensive over the year. In 2023, the inflation rate in Germany was 5.9%.