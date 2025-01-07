Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Magnitude 6.8

32 dead and 38 injured after earthquake in Tibet

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 06:47

Dozens of people have been killed and many more injured in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in the autonomous region of Tibet. Some media report 54 fatalities. 

0 Kommentare

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the district of Tingri in the city of Shigatse early on Thursday morning. Tingri and the surrounding areas "were shaken by very strong tremors and many buildings near the epicenter collapsed", reports Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Pictures and images on social media show destroyed houses with walls and rubble torn apart (see X posts below).

According to the Chinese earthquake center CENC, the magnitude 6.8 quake struck in the Tingri district near the border with Nepal at 9.05 a.m. (local time, 02.05 CET) on Tuesday morning. The US earthquake observatory USGS and GeoSphere Austria gave the magnitude as 7.1. Tibet is an autonomous region within China.

According to Xinhua, the tremors were clearly felt in the surrounding area. Several communities were affected. Rescue work is underway. Residents were also evacuated to avoid the possible effects of aftershocks.

According to CCTV, there have been 29 earthquakes with a magnitude of three or more within a 200-kilometer radius of the current quake in Shigatse in the past five years. However, all of them were weaker than Tuesday morning's quake.

Southwest China is frequently affected by earthquakes. In 2008, a devastating quake in Sichuan province killed almost 70,000 people. In 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake near Kathmandu in neighboring Nepal claimed around 9,000 lives and injured thousands. It was the worst earthquake in Nepal's history.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf