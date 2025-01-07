Magnitude 6.8
32 dead and 38 injured after earthquake in Tibet
Dozens of people have been killed and many more injured in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in the autonomous region of Tibet. Some media report 54 fatalities.
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the district of Tingri in the city of Shigatse early on Thursday morning. Tingri and the surrounding areas "were shaken by very strong tremors and many buildings near the epicenter collapsed", reports Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Pictures and images on social media show destroyed houses with walls and rubble torn apart (see X posts below).
According to the Chinese earthquake center CENC, the magnitude 6.8 quake struck in the Tingri district near the border with Nepal at 9.05 a.m. (local time, 02.05 CET) on Tuesday morning. The US earthquake observatory USGS and GeoSphere Austria gave the magnitude as 7.1. Tibet is an autonomous region within China.
According to Xinhua, the tremors were clearly felt in the surrounding area. Several communities were affected. Rescue work is underway. Residents were also evacuated to avoid the possible effects of aftershocks.
According to CCTV, there have been 29 earthquakes with a magnitude of three or more within a 200-kilometer radius of the current quake in Shigatse in the past five years. However, all of them were weaker than Tuesday morning's quake.
Southwest China is frequently affected by earthquakes. In 2008, a devastating quake in Sichuan province killed almost 70,000 people. In 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake near Kathmandu in neighboring Nepal claimed around 9,000 lives and injured thousands. It was the worst earthquake in Nepal's history.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.