Tschofenig: “Didn’t see any chance at all”

What a drama! What an atmosphere! And what an incredibly exciting 73rd Four Hills Tournament! In a heart-stopping final, Daniel Tschofenig came out on top in the grand finale in Bischofshofen in the daily and overall rankings ahead of Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft. After eight jumps, the Carinthian had collected 1.4 and 4.1 points more than the two from Salzburg. "It's indescribable! I don't know what to say. I can't even realize it. It's wonderful," beamed the 22-year-old, who was warmly embraced by his girlfriend, Canadian ski jumping world champion Alexandria Loutitt, in the outrun.