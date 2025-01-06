No incidents
Congress has now officially confirmed Trump’s victory
The US Congress has officially confirmed Republican Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. This was the last major milestone before Trump's inauguration on January 20.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran against Trump in the election, announced the official final result in a meeting on Monday. This time, no one publicly questioned the course of the election and its outcome. There were also no objections or disruptions at the meeting in parliament.
For the Democrats, the aftermath of the recent election is an opportunity to present themselves as the antithesis of the Republicans and prove that they trust and recognize the democratic process.
No direct election
In the USA, the president is not directly elected by the people. The votes of the electors decide the composition of the electoral college, which then casts its vote. Each state has a certain number of votes to cast in the 538-member body of electors. A majority of electors is required to win.
Trump secured 312 electoral votes in the election at the beginning of November, while Harris received 226. The results were read out and counted in the congressional session on Monday.
Trump wants to pardon attackers
On January 6, 2021, when Biden's election victory was to be confirmed, rioters broke through security barricades at the Capitol. They broke into meeting rooms and offices and beat up security forces. Five people were killed.
Trump, who had incited the people, announced during the election campaign that he would have the rioters pardoned. They were "political prisoners" and 6 January was a "day of love".
