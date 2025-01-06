Tour loser
Stefan Kraft: “Fair? No, I don’t think so!”
Halfway through the Tour finale in Bischofshofen, he was still ahead in both the daily and overall rankings - in the end, Stefan Kraft probably experienced one of the bitterest evenings of his career! Due to irregular wind conditions, he had to wait minutes for his jump and lost a lot of his agility. "Was it fair? No, I don't think so!" said the man from Salzburg ...
"But that's outdoor sport, that's part of it," added the visibly disappointed but composed Kraft in the ORF interview in the finish area of the Paul-Außerleitner-Schanze in Bischofshofen. And so he dropped back to third place behind Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl instead of being able to celebrate his triumph at the Four Hills Tournament as in 2014/15.
"The golden eagle just wouldn't come to me!"
"Waiting that long is no fun," said Kraft, who had won the 73rd edition of the tour in Oberstdorf and on the Bergisel in Innsbruck. "Even if you always believe that they will wait until there are perfect conditions for me too." Perhaps a hatch could have been taken down or up early to save him the wait.
In the end, it just wasn't meant to be, "the golden eagle just didn't want to come to me, you can say that out loud," said Kraft, who also proved to be a true team player. "Nothing better can happen for our team. We'll get into the party mood at some point today."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
