In Mörbisch
Beaming faces after a glittering winter wonder
28,000 visitors wanted to see the world's largest nativity scene in Mörbisch - a mission for the future.
The Mörbisch Winter Wonder came to an end with a highly acclaimed performance by musical stars Anna Rosa Döller and Timotheus and Aeneas Hollweg, who enchanted guests with ABBA hits such as Waterloo and Dancing Queen in front of the world's largest nativity scene. From now on, the fate of the festival stage is once again in the hands of artistic director Alfons Haider. Advance sales for "Saturday Night Fever", which starts on July 10, have got off to a great start, with more than 80,000 tickets already sold.
Positive balance
The Winterwunder balance sheet after the premiere is completely satisfactory. Over the seven event weekends, 28,000 visitors were welcomed - 8,000 more than hoped for. "This is a great success and shows how much the Winter Wonder Mörbisch with the Nativity Scene Magic on Lake Neusiedl attracts and inspires people," says Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland Tourismus, who is already thinking about next December. Because: "After the winter wonder is before the winter wonder."
"Milestone for tourism"
For Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, the event represents a "significant milestone for winter tourism in Burgenland". "It was impressively proven that the Seebühne with the largest nativity scene in the world and the supporting program also fascinates locals and holidaymakers in the cold season."
The fact that we exceeded our target of 20,000 visitors by 8,000 in the premiere year is a great success.
Didi Tunkel, Geschäftsführer von Burgenland Tourismus
Bild: Splashline
Overnight stays doubled
Tunkel quotes figures: 77% of visitors were very or fairly satisfied. 20% had combined their visit with a vacation in Burgenland. "Overnight stays in Mörbisch and the surrounding communities more than doubled compared to the previous year."
