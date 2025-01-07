Beaming faces after a glittering winter wonder

The Mörbisch Winter Wonder came to an end with a highly acclaimed performance by musical stars Anna Rosa Döller and Timotheus and Aeneas Hollweg, who enchanted guests with ABBA hits such as Waterloo and Dancing Queen in front of the world's largest nativity scene. From now on, the fate of the festival stage is once again in the hands of artistic director Alfons Haider. Advance sales for "Saturday Night Fever", which starts on July 10, have got off to a great start, with more than 80,000 tickets already sold.