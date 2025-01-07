Tyrolean provincial council
Despite travel boom, “too little remains for businesses”
Most local winter sports resorts can look back on outstanding Christmas business. Tyrol was particularly well booked. Nevertheless, Tourism Councillor Mario Gerber (ÖVP) sees businesses under extreme pressure in some cases.
Good snow conditions, fully booked hotels, perfect winter weather - the Christmas vacations were an all-round success for Tyrol's tourism industry. There was a huge influx of holidaymakers, especially from Germany. "Despite massive challenges such as the economic crisis in Germany, our most important market of origin, the winter season got off to a successful start," summarized Tourism Minister Mario Gerber (ÖVP) at an industry meeting in Innsbruck these days. Gerber and Tirol Tourist Board Managing Director Karin Seiler are also optimistic for the coming months. Skiing vacations in Tirol remain popular despite price increases.
Accommodation, restaurant and lift prices have risen significantly recently. Nevertheless, Gerber sees businesses under enormous pressure: "The significant rise in the cost of goods, energy and wages continues to have a massive impact and in many cases cannot be passed on to prices. The bottom line is that there is too little left over and the earnings situation is tight."
"The population must bear the burden"
Gerber wants to ensure planning security in 2025. For example, with the seasonal contingent, which is approved at very short notice every year. The tourism councillor also mentions the preservation of local tariffs as a goal: "Our population must bear the burden that tourism causes here and there at peak times. Local tariffs help to secure the acceptance of tourism and develop our industry for the future."
Seiler sees Tirol Werbung's new price and booking monitoring system as an important tool for improving occupancy rates, increasing added value and better managing guest flows. At the World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Tirol Werbung will once again be promoting mountain vacations.
